press release: This February, be a part of Cupid's Undie Run, a "brief," mile(ish) fun run that takes place in the middle of a BIG party – all to find a cure for neurofibromatosis (NF), a genetic tumor disorder that affects 1 in every 3,000 births.

We run in our undies because those affected with NF can't cover up their tumors to feel more comfortable, so why should we? So start a team of your friends, join a team, or run solo, just come out, have a blast, and raise some money for NF research (and earn some cool fundraising rewards too!).