Curator's Conversations

× Expand John James Audubon Detail of a plate from "Seeing Audubon: Robert Havell, Jr. and The Birds of America," on view through April 3, 2022, at the Chazen.

press release: Join printmaker and UW–Madison associate professor Emily Arthur and curator of special collections Robin Rider, Ph.D., in conversation with the exhibition Seeing Audubon: Robert Havell, Jr. and The Birds of America. Through close looking, Emily and Robin will share insights about the prints and discuss selected works in detail.

These talks take place at 10 am and 4 pm on both Feb. 24 and March 25. Tickets are required.

About the Exhibition

John James Audubon’s The Birds of America has been analyzed by scholars of art history, ornithology, and history of science and mythologized within American frontier history alongside the evocative biography of Audubon himself. It has not been thoroughly considered, however, through the lens of its primary printmaker, Robert Havell Jr., who printed the publication in his London shop between 1827 and 1838. In doing so, Havell Jr. transformed Audubon’s original watercolor studies into the scientific and artistic masterpiece for which Audubon is known today.

Seeing Audubon presents the ongoing research of artist, printmaker and UW–Madison Associate Professor Emily Arthur as she explores the techniques and methods that Havell Jr.used to print The Birds of America. Additionally, two volumes of a complete four-volume set of The Birds of America are on view in this exhibition. Generous support for this exhibition is provided by the Brittingham Wisconsin Trust.

Registration is limited to 20 participants. Tickets are required to attend