media release: After a long two years, the OFFICIAL Madison Curd Crawl is excited to be back and better than ever!! We are so excited to be partnering with a variety of our favorite restaurants in the Madison area to bring you all amazing deals on drinks and cheese curds all day long!

This year, our curd crawl will take place on Saturday, April 16, from 10:00am - 10:00pm!! Wristbands will be sold for $10 each, and 5 for $45 (ahead of time) ! Ticket pickup will be at Buckingham's from 10:00 am - 1:00 pm on Saturday, April 16. We will give you more information closer to the crawl with a route, writsband, goodies, and a list of deals at our participating restaurants!

We encourage you to purchase your tickets ahead of time, but they will be available the day of as well!

Some participating Curd Crawl bars and restaurants include:

Buckinghams

Chasers 2.0

Hawk's Bar and Grill

Nitty Gritty

UU

Sconnie Bar

Please check individual restaurant guidelines for up to date mask protocol. Many of the coupons apply to both dine-in and carry-out dining.

All proceeds from wristband sales will support She's The First, an international non-profit that funds girls' education in low-income countries.