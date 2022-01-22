Cure Cabin Fever

press release: Join the Wisconsin Historical Museum for free kid-centric programs that will help get them out of the house and active during the chilly Wisconsin winter.

As the temperatures drop, it’s easy for cabin fever to set in, especially for children. On Jan. 22, we will hunt for folklore creatures throughout the Museum, make fun crafts, and learn the history behind the Hodag and other Wisconsin creatures.

Cost: Free and open to the public. No advance registration or tickets are required.