Cure Cabin Fever

press release: Join the Wisconsin Historical Museum for free kid-centric programs that will help get them out of the house and active during the chilly Wisconsin winter.

As the temperatures drop, it’s easy for cabin fever to set in, especially for children. Have you ever wanted to learn magic? On Jan. 29 we will become magicians with some inspiration from famous Wisconsin performers such as Harry Houdini.

Cost: Free and open to the public. No advance registration or tickets are required.