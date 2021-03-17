CUREative Art & Writing Contest

media release: When cancer enters a teen’s life, they often feel like they are the only one going through it. It is an isolating, lonely experience. Throughout the COVID pandemic teens have become even more isolated from the world and their essential support systems. Finding ways to cope and connect beyond screens becomes a priority. In response, Gilda’s Club Madison is offering its CUREative Art and Writing Contest for Teens Touched by Cancer.

Art and writing have long been heralded as an accessible therapy--a means to connect with self, as well as others through creative expression. "It's really hard to talk to people and just try to explain how you feel about everything that's happened,” said a former CUREative contest winner, whose parents died of cancer when she was a young child. She turned to art as a means of processing her experience.

This contest is open to any teen with a cancer connection, age 13-19, who lives in the state of Wisconsin. Each teen may submit ONE piece of art OR writing to the contest that is a reflection of their connection to cancer. The teen may be a cancer survivor, have a loved one with cancer, have experienced a death to cancer, or has been touched in some way in their life by cancer. Questions about eligibility? Reach out to carissa@gildasclubmadison.org. Find the entry form here.

Submissions must be original, in the teen’s own voice, and new for this contest (has not been submitted to another contest). Each submission will go before a panel of judges. The judges will review the piece as well as the completed entry form that includes a narrative about the piece (what is your cancer connection and what inspired you to create this piece).

All submissions will be exhibited as part of the Gilda’s Club Art Show from Monday, April 19, to Sunday, April 25, at the Goodman Community Center in Madison. The art will be displayed in windows facing outwards toward the sidewalk so people can view the exhibit safely outdoors. A digital book of art and writing will be posted on the website for virtual viewing.