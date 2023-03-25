Curley Taylor & Zydeco Trouble

Buy Tickets

Garver Feed Mill 3241 Garver Green, Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Curley Taylor and his band, Zydeco Trouble, hail from the heart of Creole country in Louisiana. Curley's soulful, bluesy vocals and the band's hard driving zydeco beat blend to create their unique style of zydeco and blues that keeps audiences dancing. It's always a party when Zydeco Trouble comes to town.

$20 General Admission Seating

$15 Standing Room Only

Doors at 6:30; Show at 7:30

Info

calendar-Garver-Feed-Mill-cr-Baum-Revision.jpg

Baum Revision

Garver Feed Mill 3241 Garver Green, Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Music
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - Curley Taylor & Zydeco Trouble - 2023-03-25 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Curley Taylor & Zydeco Trouble - 2023-03-25 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Curley Taylor & Zydeco Trouble - 2023-03-25 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Curley Taylor & Zydeco Trouble - 2023-03-25 19:30:00 ical