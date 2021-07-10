The Currach, Mike O'Connell, Shari Sarazin, The Mears Brothers, The Sayer Brothers

Durward's Glen, Baraboo W11876 McLeisch Road, Baraboo, Wisconsin 53913

media release: Bagpipes in The Glen 2021, featuring The Currach, Piper Mike O'Connell, Shari Sarazin (Celtic harpist & storyteller),The Mears Brothers from Nashville and The Sayer Brothers from the UK.

5PM to 9PM, July 10, 2021, Durward's Glen Retreat Center, W11876 McLeisch Rd., Baraboo, WI 53913

$5.00 Entrance Donation Warmly Welcomed

Music
608-356-8113
