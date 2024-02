× Expand The Currach (L-R): Daithi Wolfe, Josh Perkins, Darl Ridgely.

media release: The Currach Irish Trio will be at ALT Brew the second Friday of every month from 6-8:30 for their monthly residency at ALT Brew. Come raise a pint and enjoy some old school traditional Celtic songs and tunes on fiddle, guitar, and bodhran!