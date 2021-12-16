ONLINE: Current EDA Funding Opportunities for Local Governments

media release: A Joint Webinar from the Greater Madison MPO and the Capital Area Regional Planning Commission | In Partnership with MadREP and EDA-Region 6

In the final session of our 2021 lunch-and-learn webinar series, learn about current EDA funding opportunities and how to leverage regional resources to build competitive applications.

Register Here: https://us02web.zoom.us/ webinar/register/WN_ MfrWhLKCQluoegTU5ghnLw

In addition to EDA’s usual pre-pandemic funding streams, a large amount of new funding has become available through the American Rescue Plan Act. Dane County communities can use these funds for projects that further shared regional priorities such as equity and green infrastructure.

Tom Baron, Wisconsin’s EDA Representative, will walk us through the grants currently available to Dane County communities through Economic Adjustment Assistance and other EDA programs, including deadlines, eligibility, and how to apply.

The Madison Region Economic Partnership coordinates EDA applications on a regional level and facilitates collaborative partnerships. MadREP’s President and CEO Jason Fields will discuss this work, along with lessons learned from previous EDA grant application cycles.

Intended Audience: The primary audiences for this webinar are local municipal staff and officials. Other public agency representatives, consultants, and interested community members are also welcome.

What We’ll Do: