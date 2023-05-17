Cursive, Neva Dinova

× Expand JP Davis The band Cursive. Cursive

$25 ($23 adv.).

media release: Cursive has announced additional North American headline shows continuing their tour celebrating 20 years of their seminal third album, Domestica. The band–who completed an initial leg of dates this past fall–will be performing the album in its entirety every show of the run, and Neva Dinova will support on all dates; tickets are on sale now.

The beloved Omaha, Nebraska, band released a remastered reissue of Domestica on September 9, 2022, via their own 15 Passenger Records. A critical darling and beloved by fans, the album’s success and recognition changed the trajectory of Cursive’s career. Domestica, released in 2000 via Saddle Creek, was recorded over nine days at Lincoln, NE’s Whoop-Ass studios (the original studio of Mike and AJ Mogis), and was the band’s first featuring guitarist/backing vocalist Ted Stevens as well as the first in a now-long line of concept albums. Its bracing, jagged, cathartic, and visceral songs capture the urgency of the then-reunited young band—and continue to resonate with fans more than 20 years later. The Domestica reissue is in stores now, and an exclusive picture disk will also be available at the upcoming shows.