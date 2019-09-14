press release: Welcome to Curve Shop- A plus-size, pop-up consignment sale.

The mission of curve shop is to help women find gently used plus-size clothing that fits and flatters their curves!

- VIP Pre-Sale: Friday, September 13, 2019 from 5-8 PM (Consign with us to shop early! Visit www.curveshopconsignment to learn more)

- Public sale: Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 10 AM - 3 PM; Half-Off Sale: Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 10 AM - 1PM.

Comfort Inn & Suites/Northstar Conference Center, 5025 County Rd V, DeForest 53532

What to expect at our plus-size clothing sale:

FREE TWO DAY SHOPPING EVENT

Affordable Plus-Size Fashion

Great Body Positive Shopping Experience

Awesome Selection of Clothing (HUNDREDS OF ITEMS)

Other size 12+ babes who love CLOTHES!

Finding great size 12 and up clothing can be hard. The average size 16 woman still has a hard time finding flattering, fun fashion that doesn’t break the bank in popular clothing stores. When you come to Curve Shop expect to only find fashion that will work for your body because every item has already been worn and loved by a beautiful plus-size babe!

Follow us on Instagram for more Body Positive Magic: https://www.instagram.com/ curveshopconsignment/ or visit our website: www.curveshopconsignment.com

https://www.facebook.com/ events/866518283730034/