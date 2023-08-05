Custom Matting & Framing

media release: This class will introduce the whole procedure of professional framing, including multiple ways of mounting, matting, glazing, and framing with the most commonly used materials. Participants can choose the best option to suit their photographs, so everyone can finish the class with a completed framed piece.

Instructor: Dj (Dongjiao) Sun

Times & Dates: Saturday, August 5, Noon to 4 pm, and Saturday August 26, 9 am to 4 pm, 2023.

Location: PhotoMidwest, 700 Rayovac Dr., Suite 212. ADA accessible. Free convenient parking in our adjacent parking lot.

Class size: Minimum of 4; limited to only 8 students maximum in this hands-on class.

Price: $105.00