Customers for Climate Justice

press release: Do you bank with Chase, Wells Fargo, Bank of America, or Citibank? These four banks loan billions to the fossil fuel industry. If we bank with them, our money is being used to fund climate chaos. But as customers, we can do something about it.

350 Wisconsin is hosting a local virtual training on January 30 at 7:00pm to teach bank customers how to advocate for climate justice. We’re inviting bank customers in Madison and beyond to attend this training to learn how to meet with their local branch manager to ask them to bring our message to their CEOS.

At the training, you’ll meet a community of other customers who are interested in taking action, and you’ll get all the skills you need to take action yourself. And you’ll benefit from the experience of customers who have already met with their branch manager.

For more information see: https://350wisconsin.org/ upcoming-events/