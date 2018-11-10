press release: On November 10, 2018, ALL welcomes Cutout, a new project featuring five of the Boston area's most esteemed and forward-looking improvising musicians: pianist Pandelis Karayorgis, saxophonist/electronicist Jorrit Dijkstra, trombonist Jeb Bishop, bassist Nate McBride, and percussionist Luther Gray.

The band was formed with the intention of having all the members contribute original material while finding ways to avoid playing tunes with conventional or fixed structures. To that end, the group leaves many decisions as to the direction the music will take open until the moment of performance. The musicians may cut something short, introduce new material, jump ahead to the next tune, or trip each other up, but always in a spirit of spontaneous communicative creation.

In a series of regular monthly performances at the Lilypad, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Cutout has been wrestling with this conception and honing this approach for a good while now. The risks of this approach are certainly greater than playing fixed arrangements of clearly demarcated pieces, but the payoff in terms of continued growth and exploration has proven to be worth it.

Come hear for yourself.

Tickets $12 online in advance at https://cutoutall.bpt.me or $15 at the door. Online sales end 1 hour before the show. Doors open at 7:30.

The ALL Jazz Series is sponsored in part by Dobhan Restaurant, Alchemy, and Heid Music.