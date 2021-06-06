× Expand Josh Casey

press release: con vivo!...music with life, opens their eighteenth season of chamber music concerts with two free concerts in the parks performed by CVQ, the con vivo! woodwind quintet. The first concert will take place on Sunday, June 6, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. at Arbor Hills Park, 3109 Pelham Road, Madison. The second performance will take place on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. at Rennebohm Park, 115 N Eau Claire Ave, Madison. These events are free and open to the general public.

The concerts will include music by Copland, Gottschalk, Danzi and Beethoven. The woodwind quintet comprises flute, oboe, clarinet, bassoon and French horn. Artistic Director Robert Taylor, in remarking about the concert said, “We so happy to offer these free concerts for everyone to enjoy. After an unprecedented year with the pandemic, we are so excited to perform again. The CVQ woodwind quintet members are looking forward to a wonderful evening to reconnect with our audiences. These concerts will be a great way to start the summer. So bring a lawn chair and join us for what will prove to be an enjoyable evening of live music.”

con vivo! is a professional chamber music ensemble comprised of Madison area musicians assembled from the ranks of the Madison Symphony Orchestra, the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, and various other performing groups familiar to Madison audiences.