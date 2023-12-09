media release: Do recent news stories about Kwik Trip and American Family have you thinking about cybersecurity? Are you looking for simple ways to improve your online security habits? Then this FREE workshop is for you!

We'll discuss: Strong passwords, secure websites, and recognizing online fraud & scams

Everyone who attends will leave with some new library swag and be entered to win some awesome prizes, ranging from gift cards to security goodies!

Registration is recommended by not required, and is available here: https://forms.gle/i9ohUrEVNViSpBdu6. This will be livestreamed by the library and recorded by McFarland Cable, for those who cannot attend in person.

This workshop is sponsored by the Public Library Association, AT&T, and DigitalLearn.org.