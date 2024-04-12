Cycropia Aerial Dance

media release: Cycropia presents: "Everything is Awesome"

Friday, April 12, 7:30 pm

Saturday, April 13, 2 and 7:30 pm

At the Cycropia studio, 5048 Tradewinds Pkwy, Madison

Join Cycropia for our 2024 spring company performance — a spectacle of aerial artistry and dance on flying wheels, poles, spheres, straps, and much more. This unique performance is sure to delight audience members of all ages!

This event is general seating. Doors open 30 minutes before showtime — seating is first come, first served. Seating includes bleachers, chairs, and mats.

The studio is ADA compliant, and we will do our best to accommodate accessible seating and parking requests.

Adults $20-$40 (tiered pricing)

Children $12 (3-17 years)

Ages 2 and under free!