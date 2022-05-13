Cycropia Aerial Dance

media release: Cycropia is proud to present this unique and immersive family-friendly experience in the Garver Atrium on Friday, May 13. During the approximately hour long performance, the audience will be led on a journey, surrounded by spinning and flying circus style aerialists and acrobats, inspired by the masterworks of great composers, past and present.

Using the company’s signature steel ladder, trapeze, cube, aerial straps, hoop, flying pole, aerial lotus, and other custom-designed aerial apparatus, Cycropia will delight and amaze amongst the beautiful architecture of the Garver Atrium.

Doors: 6:30PM

Showtime: 7:30PM

Tickets $20 in advance, $25 at the door. Children under 5 years old--FREE