Cycropia Aerial Dance with Searchlights + Ho Etsu Taiko

media release: Olbrich Botanical Gardens’ summer concert series is back with a fresh twist and new name – Olbrich After Hours!

On Tuesdays, from June 25 – August 13, Olbrich Gardens is open late so visitors can enjoy the tranquil gardens and live music. In addition, these evening now include food carts, onsite bar, pop-up performances, and opportunities to connect with eco-friendly organizations. The doors stay open at 6pm and the concert starts at 7pm.

Olbrich After Hours is FREE; a $5 suggested donation supports the musicians and performers. Food and drinks available for purchase. Carry-in picnics allowed; carry-in alcohol prohibited. Visitors should bring their own lawn chair or blanket seating. Olbrich After Hours is supported by the following sponsors:

Presenting Sponsors: Bridging Nature & Art Endowment & Pleasant T. Rowland Foundation

Series Sponsors: The Jenni & Kyle Foundation, Fox47, M.O.D. Media Productions, and Audio for the Arts

July 16

The booming sounds of Chicago’s Ho Etsu Taiko’s drums will ring through Olbrich Botanical Gardens, extending cinematic soundscapes from the central Wisconsin band Searchlights, all connecting with Madison’s own Cycropia Aerial Dance taking flight and literally dancing in the sky. This collaboration is a celebration of bridging the earth and heavens, translating inspiration from nature to make visual and audible art. What better place for this collaboration than Olbrich where the gardens are an expression of humans channeling heavenly energy through the sun and the natural elements of plants to surround the audience in art.

Food Cart: El Burrito Loco

Eco-Friendly Org: 350 Wisconsin