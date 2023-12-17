Cynthia Mooseknuckle, Kowphusia Milkhymn, Karpina Mirage

media release: Get ready for a fabulous celebration of the season at Holidays are a DRAG, hosted by the one and only Cynthia Moosknuckle! Come enjoy the spectacle at State Line Distillery on Sunday, December 17th at 4p (doors at 3p).

Step into a winter wonderland where glitz, glamour, and holiday spirit collide in a dazzling drag extravaganza. Join us for an unforgettable afternoon of laughter, lip-syncs, and festive fun, all hosted by the charismatic Cynthia Moosknuckle.

Experience the magic of holiday-themed drag performances that will leave you breathless from our fabulous queens Cynthia Mooseknuckle, Kowphusia Milkhymn, and Karpina Mirage. Our glamorous host will keep the energy high and the laughter flowing throughout the show. Sip on our handcrafted winter cocktails while enjoying the fabulous entertainment. Get ready to be part of the show with interactive moments that will have you on your feet.

Bring your friends, family, and get ready to slay the holiday season in style. This is a festive celebration that welcomes all to embrace the joy and diversity of the season. Secure your spot for an afternoon of glitz, glam, and holiday cheer.