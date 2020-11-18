ONLINE: DABL: What's Next?

press release: Join the DABL team (Dane Arts Executive Director Mark Fraire, Producers Meghan Blake-Horst and Sarah Akawa) and previous facilitators and presenters as we wrap up the 2020 workshop series. We will touch on things we learned through the workshop series and how things have changed since early March. This will be the last workshop in the DABL 2020 workshop series.

**About DABL 2020**

For the past five years Dane Arts, through its annual Dane Arts Buy Local Market (DABL Market), has provided a platform for Dane County visual artists and the greater business community to come together and build partnerships across arenas.

For 2020, DABL will turn its focus to helping artists build their art businesses. As much of our lives have moved to social media we find artists are doing what they do best, finding creative ways to keep us entertained, creating community art projects, playing living room shows for tips, and helping us find the beauty of community.

To support this effort, DABL will be hosting a combination of live and recorded workshops taught by artists and other professionals. Past workshops can be found here.

