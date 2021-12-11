media release: Dachsland Krampuslauf (Badgerland Krampus Run) official inaugural parade will kick off on Library Mall at 5 pm.

You're likely to see Krampus, St. Nick, Frau Perchta, Perchten, Angels, Hexen and more in the parade. Musicians will lead the way.

Krampuses and other Alpine winter folklore characters will "run" up the State Street sidewalk to the Capitol Square for potential photo ops, then it's back down to Library Mall. Other traditional folklore characters or attire of the season are welcome.

Feel free to grab a spot to wave us on along the way. Need a place to sit? There are several benches along the route or try for a window seat at your favorite dining establishment.

Come early if you're coming in character. We'll have a Krampus Wrangler who can tell you "the plan" starting at 4:30 pm.

We recommend doing some quick research to determine if this would be appropriate for your own children. There are plenty of videos on the internet that will give you a feel for the event.

The "Cause" is to celebrate the season. This event is free and open to the public.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1068471960645805/