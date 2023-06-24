media release: Join the Dairyland Walkers on Saturday, June 24 for six- or three-mile walks in Sun Prairie featuring park trails, historic downtown sites, and the Saturday Farmers’ Market at Cannery Square.

Walkers must register the day of the event at the Carriage Hills Estates Park shelter located at 450 N. Musket Ridge Dr. Walk at your own pace, starting anytime between 8 a.m. and noon; please finish walking by 3 p.m.

Walk directions and maps will be provided. Those wishing to walk with a group can meet at the park shelter at 8:45 a.m.

COST: Fee is $3 for each participant.

SPONSOR: This event is sponsored by the Dairyland Walkers, a non-profit organization based in the Madison area promoting “Fun, Fitness, and Friendship”. The Dairyland Walkers are a member of AVA: America’s Walking Club, a network of walking clubs throughout the United States.

For more information, visit the club’s website dairylandwalkers. com

The website for the national club, AVA: America’s Walking Club is www.ava.org