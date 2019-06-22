press release: The Dairyland Walkers are having two Frank Lloyd Wright-themed walks on the weekend of June 22-23. On Saturday is a 5K/10K walk starting from the Robert Retrum shelter in Krouskop Park. Walkers may register and start walking anytime between noon and 3pm. This walk passes one FLW-designed structure and several possible birthplace sites. It also passes through a number of parks and along several walking trails. On Sunday the 23rd, there will be a 5K/10K walk starting from the shelter in North Park in Spring Green. Walkers may register and start walking anytime between 8am and 11am. Many of the structures in Spring Green reflect the influence of FLW. The walk goes through the city and visits a beautiful resort on the shores of the Wisconsin River. The fee for both walks is $3 for volkssporting credit or $2 for youths and noncredit adults. Maps and directions will be provided. Contact Don at 608-821-0263 or suloff@tds.net or visit www.dairylandwalkers.com for more info.