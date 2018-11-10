press release: The public is invited to join the Dairyland Walkers on a 5K/10K walk on Saturday, November 10, starting from the Best Western Premier Park Hotel, 22 S. Carroll St. (on the Square). Walkers may register in the lobby and start walking anytime between 9:30 and 11:00am; please finish by 1pm. The fee is $3 for Volkssport credit or $2 for youths and noncredit adults. The walks will emphasize Armed Forces veterans sites including the upper level of the capitol building and the Veterans Museum. The walks will end at the Plaza Tavern, “home of the world-famous Plazaburger”. Contact Jerry Wilson at 608-695-6449 or jpatw4@gmail.com or visit dairylandwalkers.com for more info.