press release: On Saturday, October 17, the public is invited to join the Dairyland Walkers on a 5K/10K walk in Milton. Registration will be in South Goodrich Park, 400 Parkview Drive. Bring your own writing utensils and masks are suggested. Walkers may register and start walking anytime between 8am and noon; please finish by 3pm. Directions and maps will be available. The fee is $3. This is a city walk through winding streets, historic Milton College, and downtown Milton. The route passes the Milton House, a National Historic Landmark, and North Leaf Winery. Visit http://www.dairylandwalkers. com or contact Dave and Kim Riyeff (608) 756-1599 or driyeff@hotmail.com for more information.