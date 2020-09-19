press release: On Saturday, September 19, the public is invited to join the Dairyland Walkers on a 5K/10K walk in Sauk City. Registration will be in the shelter in Riverfront Park, 236 Water Street. Bring your own writing utensils and masks are suggested. Walkers may register and start walking anytime between 8am and noon; please finish by 3pm. Directions and maps will be available. Those wishing to walk with a socially distanced 10K group should plan to arrive, register, and start walking at 9am. The fee is $3. Visit http://www.dairylandwalkers. com or contact Jill Ruef (608) 643-6142 or jill.ruef@hotmail.com for more information.