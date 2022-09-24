media release: Thanks to a grant from the American Scandinavian Foundation, Folklore Village will be sponsoring Dalakopa’s tour in the Upper Midwest, with selected partners. The first concert of their tour will be in Farwell Hall, at Folklore Village.

Dalakopa is an international group of musicians from 4 countries: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, and the USA. Together they have found a special sound, due to different starting points musically, and the countries they come from. Their repertoire comes mainly from the Røros district, and Østerdalen, Sweden. They love to play for dancing; and depending on public health concerns, we plan to incorporate an after-concert dance into their performance.