media release: Dallas Moore is a multi-award-winning singer-songwriter and entertainer who has earned a reputation as “The Hardest Working Man in Honky Tonk” and a “Modern Day Hardcore Troubadour” by taking his raucous and rowdy live show on the road over 300 dates a year.

With a career spanning over 25 years and 17 albums, Moore has garnered the reverence of multiple generations who consider him to be the torchbearer for the Outlaw Country flame. Having toured with most all of the original architects of the Outlaw Country and Southern Rock movements respectively, Dallas Moore is the real deal. Turning their influence into inspiration and bridging the gap between the founding fathers of the genre and creating music for a new generation of Honky Tonk Heroes.

No God in Juarez, street date June 2, 2023, features 10 songs of Moore’s original Honky Tonk Hero Billie Gant.

Over 20 years in the making, Moore describes this album as “A Labor of Love” as he has had the concept of doing an entire album of songs written by Gant and telling his story to the world through his songs since the early 2000s. According to Moore, Billie Gant was the first artist to become a hero, champion, friend and lifelong influence and inspiration to him when he was in the very beginning stages of his career. At the time, in the late '80s and early '90s, Gant was developing a reputation as the most charismatic entertainer in Country Music touring with the likes of Johnny Paycheck, Hank Williams Jr, David Allen Coe and Ernest Tubb, often stealing the show from his own legendary heroes.

At the height of his career Billie Gant was involved in an automobile accident that left him in a coma for an extended period followed by an even longer period of time rehabilitating and literally coming back from the brink of death. “Something happened to Billie during his time away from the music while he was healing from his injuries and he became such a prolific songwriter. I’ve been wanting to make this album and share Billie’s story and songs with the world for many moons now and I’m thankful that the stars and our schedules finally aligned and gave us the chance to bring these songs to life”.