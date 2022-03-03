× Expand The Dalton Gang

press release: Cafe Coda is happy to bring to you the music of The Dalton Gang, featuring members of Ladies Must Swing!

Ladies Must Swing has been keeping the sound of historic big bands alive in Wisconsin for more than 20 years. The Dalton Gang is a smaller ensemble pulled from the big band, featuring LMS tenor sax player and leader June Dalton, along with pianist Kim Halverson, bassist Laurie Riss, and drummer Nicky Sund. The quartet gathers for a concert at Cafe Coda every first Thursday of the month. Bring your dance shoes! It would be a fun night!

*Members of the Gang might change from time to time

Tickets: $10. More details to come regarding Covid policy!

Production: Cafe CODA; Sounds: Papa Scott.