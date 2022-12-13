Dan Lepien

Red Rooster 2513 Seiferth Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53716

media release: Dan Lepien's musical inspiration is nestled between the 1970s Outlaw Country movement and the early '90s neo-traditional country wave. A native of Sauk City, Wisconsin, Dan has spent the last four years performing in the Midwest and Nashville as well as recording in Nashville with a multi-Grammy award winning team of producers and studio musicians. $5.

