Dan Lepien
Red Rooster 2513 Seiferth Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53716
media release: Dan Lepien's musical inspiration is nestled between the 1970s Outlaw Country movement and the early '90s neo-traditional country wave. A native of Sauk City, Wisconsin, Dan has spent the last four years performing in the Midwest and Nashville as well as recording in Nashville with a multi-Grammy award winning team of producers and studio musicians. $5.
