media release: Singer, songwriter Dan Maguire’s style is the product of a slow-cook alchemy that started in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Steeped in the Southern style rock and roll, and country music popular at the time, and in that area, he gravitated toward music from artists like Tom Petty, Eric Clapton, JJ Cale, and Stevie Ray Vaughan.

As a part of our Blooms on the Farm, we are excited to offer live music on Friday and Saturday nights. Enjoy the beautiful zinnia and sunflower fields as you listen to local artists and enjoy your favorite beverage. Beverages and food cart will be available 5:30-8:30 pm. Music will play from 6:00pm to 8:00pm.

Admission includes access to both the zinnia and sunflower field filled with photo ops, the backyard area with dozens of activities for all ages, baby goat visits, and wagon rides.

Tickets $13.98 +tax per person | $11.00 +tax for Seniors | Ages 2 and under FREE.