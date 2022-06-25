Dan Miles, Kitty Spit, Azza

Robinia Courtyard 829 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: JAMS is back at it after a May holiday break, this time with a NY-based time DJ who's been making waves.

Dan Miles (Brooklyn, NY || Maison Fauna)

Dan Miles (they/them) is a multi-genre DJ and producer from the Midwest currently setting roots down in Brooklyn, NY. Steeped in a musical background of jazz, funk and hiphop, Dan carries rust belt rave psychedelia with a blue collar work ethic, speaking to their audiences with the deepest sense of care, understanding and guidance.

Local support from:

Kitty Spit (JAMS)

Azza (JAMS)

21+ w/ID

$10Cash only (ATM up front)

JAMS and Robinia strive to create a safe place for all. If you feel uncomfortable at a party, please reach out to the JAMS crew (the doorman can help you identify someone if needed), or anyone from Robinia

608-237-3039
