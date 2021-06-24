7:30 pm on 6/24 and 7:30 & 10 pm, 6/25-26, Comedy on State. $20-$15.

media release: Dan Mintz is known to many as the voice of Tina Belcher on “Bob’s Burgers.” Originally from Anchorage, Alaska, Mintz is a writer, performer, and producer. He started as a stand-up in Boston and went on to perform on shows such as “Late Show with David Letterman,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” “Late Night with Conan O’Brien,” “Late Night with Seth Meyers” and “Comedy Central Presents: Dan Mintz.” His stand-up album, “The Stranger,” was identified as one of the year’s best by New York Magazine’s Vulture.com.

Mintz has guest starred on "Silicon Valley," "The Goldbergs," and “Speechless,” while writing for such shows as “Nathan for You,” “Human Giant," and the Emmy Award-winning series “Veep.” Additionally, Mintz served as executive producer on “The Awesomes” and in 2017 earned a WGA Award nomination for his script, “A Taste of Zephyria” on “Son of Zorn.”

COVID-19 SAFETY GUIDELINES AND PROTOCOLS (as of May)

Capacity: 100

For the safety of our customers and staff, please do not attend if any of the following pertain to you:

Experiencing flu like symptoms such as cough, fever, sore throat, fatigue, or shortness of breath.

You may have been exposed to COVID-19

Have traveled in the past 48 hours

For Guests:

Guests will have temps checked with a contactless thermometer upon arrival.

Guests are required to wear masks for entry. Masks must be worn at all times at the venue, except when taking a sip from a beverage at your table. You must remask after sipping.

Hand sanitizer stations are placed throughout the building. Frequent hand washing or sanitizing is recommended.

Seating capacity in the showroom is limited per Madison and Dane county guidelines. Tables are placed a minimum of 6 feet apart and no more than six people will be allowed to sit at a table. All patrons seated together must be members of the same household.

Menus are disposed of after each show and replaced with new ones between shows.

Showroom, bathrooms and lobby will be fully sanitized before, during and after all shows.

For Staff: