Dan Wisniewski Accessible Fishing Area Dedication

media release: Dane County Parks will host an event to celebrate the completion of new accessibility improvements for shore fishing at Salmo Pond County Park—including a new accessible fishing pier, picnic table, bench, and restroom facility. The Dane County Park Commission dedicated naming the area in memory of long time Park Commission member Dan Wisniewski, who passed away in April of 2020 after a lifetime devoted to conservation and stewardship of land and water.

“Dan made a difference for all of us today and for generations yet to come,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi. “It’s fitting we honor his commitment to ensuring our natural treasurers are accessible to all with the dedication of this project.”

Dan was an active member of the Dane County Park Commission since 2010 and a founding member of the Foundation for Dane County Parks. He served fifteen years on the Board of the Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy and constantly advocated for cold water stream resources. Dan’s passion for trout fishing led him to numerous local, state, and national roles with Trout Unlimited; he tirelessly aspired to make Dane County a national leader in securing miles of stream bank easements for public access and restoration. Dan was a leader on improving accessibility to the waters of Dane County through his work with the Foundation for Dane County Parks and other local organizations to create accessible fishing piers on lakes and streams.

The event will be held at 10:30am on Friday, September 2, 2022 at Salmo Pond County Park, located at 4809 Scherbel Road, Cross Plains, Wisconsin 53528.