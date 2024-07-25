× Expand 7ucky Vita Dana Perry playing guitar. Dana Perry

media release: TUNES & TAPS MUSIC SERIES! In case of inclement weather, the music will continue inside.

Madison-based evo-folk artist Dana Perry has been making music passionately for 30 years, with over 15 years of focus on playing guitar and songwriting. A thumping guitar style, combined with poignant lyrics and powerhouse vocals; her music resonates with anyone who recognizes that we are all on our own Journey. Dana is a 15-time winner at the Madison Area Music Association (MAMA) Awards; including Acoustic Guitarist of the Year (2019) and Folk/Americana Performer of the Year (2020), and Best Female Vocalist (2021). Her album Tunes on the Battlefield won the 2021 MAMA award for Folk/Americana Album of the Year.