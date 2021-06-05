Dana Perry (album release), The Soul Doctors, Meggie Shays

× Expand Dana Perry

media release: Madison-based evolutionary folk artist Dana Perry is set to celebrate the release of her sixth studio album Tunes on the Battlefield June 5 at Bos Meadery, with guests The Soul Doctors and Meggie Shays . The appropriately-named collection of songs – the bulk of which was written in 2020 during the pandemic shutdowns – boasts not only Perry's powerhouse vocals and signature guitar thump, but a stellar pack of session musicians that provide warm depths and righteous grooves.

Written out of need to cope with the state of the world - and with the state of the local music scene during the pandemic - Tunes on the Battlefield invites us all to give in. The collection as a whole is a cocktail of pent-up hopes, fears, and tears; followed up with a shot glass full of Love and hope. It gives permission to be at least a little pissed off, then holds you while you weep about everything. Songs like “Dimensions” and “If You're Here, I'm Here” speak to that ever-present sense of disconnection that calls for a firm hug and good long cry. Then songs like “Fingers in My Ears” and the album's title track “Tunes on the Battlefield” will give you a sleeve to wipe away the tears, pull your pants up, tie your boots on tight, and help get your game face on.

Most notably practiced through her craft, Perry has a steadfast way of pursuing personal growth. Her music gives us an understanding of the depths one must go to find that missing link, teaches lessons of being in the moment of each footstep along the path, knowing that every pebble or pandemic in the way will be met with a united front. One dedicated fan of Dana's music once said, "...as you continue that level of deep listening, it paints profound reflections of thoughts and feelings you didn't know you had...and the song becomes about you and your journey..." - Deb Guisleman, 2020 MAMA Award winner, Local Music Fan of the Year.

Aside from her own music endeavors, Dana curates live shows and facilitates local musicians connecting to each other and to the community. In this time she's been painting and teaching, and running live streams for local artists – and yet, Perry's own live streams have been few and far between over the last year. It's evident that Perry has been giving a lot of her time and energy to the new album. Expertly recorded/mixed/mastered by Warm Glow Studios and Audio for the Arts, the highly anticipated release of Tunes on the Battlefield is sure to give the emotional nourishment and fans of Dana Perry's music have come to know. If you think seeing a therapist is needed to sort out life's struggles, you need only to Listen, and realize you've had the answers all along...

website: danaperrymusic.com

facebook: www.facebook.com/musicbydana

instagram: @dana_makes_music