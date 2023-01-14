Dance Festival for a Cause

press release: No cost for spectators, performances begin at 1pm - 5pm on Jan 14 & 15.

In addition to performances, three master classes for dancers will take place each day. $25/class; sign up by Jan. 5 here. Find more info on the classes at madisoncontemporarydance.com/festival.

All proceeds from the event will go to support the Madison Contemporaneity Dance Outreach Program, bringing dance experiences and classes to underserved children in our community. If you are interested in performing with optional adjudication please contact me at sara@mcvdance.com