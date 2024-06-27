Dance It Out For Community Health

media release: In honor of National HIV Testing Day, Vivent Health and OutReach are hosting a free park event, June 27, 5:00-8:00, Brittingham Park.

There will be DJ’s (Certified Scruffian and DJ Goldiloxx), dancing, drag (hosted by SunShine Raynebow, performers names to come), and art projects.

There will also be free rapid HIV, Syphilis, and Hep C testing (provided by Vivent Health), health and safety supplies/resources, and optional teach-ins on how to use Narcan and the history of queer harm reduction. And food and beverages!