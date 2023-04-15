× Expand Beth Skogen A past production of "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland" by Dance Wisconsin. A past production of "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland" by Dance Wisconsin.

media release: Dance Wisconsin, Madison’s pre-professional dance company, presents Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, April 15 and 16 at 2 p.m. in the Norman Mitby Theater. With original choreography by Chelsey Bradley, the ballet is designed to be an exciting time for families (ages +4).

Doors open 1:30 p.m

Ticket Prices: Youth: $10-$20, Senior: $15-$25, Adult: $20-$30

About Dance Wisconsin

Dance Wisconsin is a non-profit pre-professional dance company composed of dancers aged eleven through adult led by artistic director, JoJean Retrum. Founded in 1977, the company prides itself as a nurturing environment for tomorrow’s leaders. Dance Wisconsin has been a part of Regional Dance America’s MidStates Region for over thirty years and is Wisconsin’s only Honor Company within RDA.