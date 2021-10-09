press release: Dancing Forward is a collection of new concert-length pieces of original choreography set on the Dance Wisconsin Company Dancers.

Highlighting choreographers with Wisconsin ties who are moving the art of dance forward with their artistic brilliance, Artistic Director JoJean Retrum continues to utilize local talent to entertain the community while fostering growth among the multi-layers of talent found here, including dancers, choreographers and costume designers.

Original works includes classical ballet, contemporary ballet, modern, hip-hop fusion and jazz.