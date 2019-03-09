× Expand Beth Skogen Dance Wisconsin performs New Works at Mitby Theater at Madison College.

press release: This performance will feature the Second Act of La Fille Mal Gardee, The Unguarded Daughter, Saturday March 9, at 7:00 pm at the Mitby Theater. It will also feature contemporary concert length pieces featuring the Dance Wisconsin Company, Central MidWest Ballet and Bray Ballet. Our hope is to introduce the community to all that Dance Wisconsin does from classic ballet to contemporary/ballet concert length pieces. As well as introduce our patrons to Central MidWest Ballet and Bray Ballet. Wonderful things are happening in Wisconsin with companies collaborating together.