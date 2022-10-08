press release: Dance Wisconsin, celebrating 45 years of excellence in south central Wisconsin, presents “Resilience”, a contemporary ballet concert. This concert consists of 10 pieces from local and national women choreographers and is performed by young dancers from the surrounding Madison area. Presented at Overture Center for the Arts, on Saturday October 8th at 7 p.m. and Sunday October 9th at 2 p.m.

Resilience, a professional level three part production, features themed sections of Bygone, Revival, and New Voices. Pieces reflect the ideas of examining the past, taking the steps to move forward into the future, and celebrating where we are today. Featured works range from duets to full company numbers. Choreographers include Dance Wisconsin alumni, local developing voices, and a guest artist from the Chicago area.

Led by Artistic Director, JoJean Retrum, Dance Wisconsin prides itself in educating high level athletes in the art of dance, as well as creating a nurturing environment for tomorrow’s leaders. Dance Wisconsin is a non-profit pre-professional dance company composed of dancers aged eleven through adult. The company has been a part of Regional Dance America’s MidStates Region for over thirty years and is Wisconsin’s only Honor Company within RDA.

Sponsored by Dane Arts, WAB, Endres Foundation and Kramer Madison, this concert will thoroughly excite you. Tickets are available at the Overture Center now.