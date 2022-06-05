media release: DanceClef Classical Youth Company Premier Performance

1pm to 2pm on Sunday June 5th, 2022 at the Warner Park Community Recreation Center

Tickets: $10

Love classical dance and music, and enjoy supporting youth artists? Come to the premier performance of DanceClef, Madison’s youth-created dance and music company, on Sunday June 5th at 1pm. DanceClef is made up of all Madison-area youth artists of classical music and dance, bringing exciting energy and new content to the stage. The program includes three numbers which the dance and music ensembles perform together, and the world premiere of a piece by student composer Thomas Hsu. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online at danceclef.com, or a limited number will be available at the door, cash only.

Founded by local teen Sage Eckard-Lee, DanceClef is a youth centered and started performance company, a collaboration of young aspiring musicians and dancers in a pre-professional setting. DanceClef gives high school students an opportunity to gain more experience in their art, work alongside like-minded peers, and generally try the hat on for size. Created to help young artists get a head start on their careers, DanceClef works with professional coaches throughout the rehearsal process. In this way, although a high-level setting, the stakes are low: If the participants don’t choose to make a career out of the arts, they won’t have spent four years and half a bank account just to come out where they started!