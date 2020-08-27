ONLINE: Dances With Cranes: A Personal Journey With Brolgas and Sarus Cranes in Australasia

RSVP here.

media release: Join International Crane Foundation for a webinar.

Between the copresenters, Co-founder George Archibald and Tim Nevard, director of Conservation of the Wildlife Conservancy of Tropical Queensland and the Pensthorpe Conservation Trust, they have more than 60 years of experience with Australasia’s two crane species, the Brolga and Australian Sarus Crane.

George’s involvement with Queensland’s Atherton Tablelands and Gulf Plains stretches back over three decades. George studied breeding behavior of Brolgas and Sarus on the Aboriginal owned and operated Delta Downs cattle station and flocking and foraging behavior among the farms of the Atherton Tablelands.

Tim’s work with Australasian cranes includes the creation of a major roost for the two species at Mareeba; genetics of hybridization and differences between the Australian and Asian subspecies of Sarus; proving Brolga and Sarus migration between the Gulf and Tablelands; and their relationships with farmers and grazers.

George and Tim’s long-term collaboration most recently led to a 2019 International Crane Foundation reconnaissance visit to Papua New Guinea, designed to identify key directions and partnerships for research and conservation of New Guinea’s large but almost entirely unknown crane populations.

It is a critical time for New Guinea’s cranes, which are coming under increased pressure from agricultural development on both the Indonesian and Papua New Guinea sides of the border. Following the establishment of a partnering arrangement with the Ok Tedi Foundation, the first project is to survey crane distribution along the Fly River, carried out by local indigenous people. This has tentatively identified the potential presence of both Sarus and Brolgas, so coronavirus permitting, fieldwork planned for later in 2020 or 2021 will follow-up on these initial findings.

Sponsored by Delight Gartlein