ONLINE: DanceScapes

media release: The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Department of Theatre/Dance is excited to announce the world premiere of the first dance for camera concert with “DanceScapes ‘21”. An annual event, this year’s works have been choreographed specifically for the camera instead of the stage, making for an impactful and immersive experience. “DanceScapes ‘21” will be released on March 30 at 7:30 pm. Ticket prices are $13 for a single viewer ticket and $26 for a family viewing ticket for two or more viewers. Tickets are on sale and can be purchased online at tickets.uww.edu or by calling (262) 472-2222.

This year’s concert features works from artistic director and faculty member Barbara Grubel, award-winning guest artist Li Chiao-Ping, faculty members Amy Slater and Piper Morgan Hayes, and student choreographers Nathan Hill, Kayla Knuth, Anna Heckel and Kristina Burmeister. Audiences can expect “DanceScapes ’21” to be a showcase of unique talent in our shared experience of this new digital age.

Having served as the artistic director and mentor for DanceScapes since its inception, Grubel was ready to tackle the challenge of a virtual concert. “Having to rethink the entirety of this annual event - the magnitude of it was overwhelming. In a pandemic year, the things we take for granted such as sharing a rehearsal space and breathing the same air while the dancers are physically exerting themselves had to be completely rethought and remapped. I’m proud to have worked with the team that made this concert possible. I’m even more thrilled to have guest artist Li Chiao-Ping creating this experience alongside the faculty and the students. The insight and experience she brings to the table has elevated our creativity and opened our minds to new possibilities. In addition to seeing the dance for screen works that have been created, audiences will get to hear from the choreographers about their inspirations, aspirations and what they have learned along the way. It’s going to be a visceral experience for all of us.”

Chia- Ping was brought in as the featured guest artist for “DanceScapes”, but with the switch to a virtual event her experience in dance for camera works has been a real asset. In addition to choreographing a piece for the concert, she offered workshops on screen dance this past fall to students in the dance minor at UW-Whitewater. Chiao-Ping was named by Dance Magazine as one of “25 to watch,” makes work for the stage, screen, and other sites for individuals and organizations around the country. She has choreographed for musical theater, opera, and ballet, in addition to concert dance, dance theater, and screen dance. Artistic Director of Li Chiao-Ping Dance and Co-Director of the SF-based Dziga Vertov Performance Group with Douglas Rosenberg from 1992-94, Li was the Director of the Dance Program at Hollins College and on faculty at Mills College.

At the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Li has received one of the highest honors bestowed by the university, and one of only two artists to ever receive one, a Vilas Research Professorship. She has also received prestigious grants from the MAP Fund and the NEA, and fellowships from the Wisconsin Arts Board and Scripps/ADF Humphrey-Weidman-Limon. For more information on Chiao-Ping, visit her website www.lcpdance.org .

