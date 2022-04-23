Dancing Out of Time

media release: All of us at National Water Dance look forward to having you join us this year as we gather together, in the flesh, with our dance communities! More than ever, we need to come together to use the power of dance to address climate change, clean water accessibility and the resulting environmental injustice. The time is now! We need your voice! We need your ideas! We need your participation! Mark it on your calendars! Share it with other dancers and artists! And let Karen McShane-Hellenbrand (Teaching Faculty II - Dance Dept., kmhellen@education.wisc.edu), Wisconsin's Statewide Coordinator, know that you will be joining us on April 23, 2022!

Join our MADISON performance

April 23-2022, 3:00 P.M. CST, OLIN PARK VANTAGE – on the grass area closest to the Capitol.

EVERYONE is invited to observe, support, participate! Wear BLUE CLOTHING if you are able to do so.