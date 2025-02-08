press release: Dancing Queen: An ABBA Salute is the ultimate tribute to the music of ABBA – sure to capture the hearts of fans and audiences of all ages! This live show is full of musical precision, fabulous flair, and fashion, and promises a mesmerizing ABBA experience for every Chiquitita, Super Trouper, Fernando, and Dancing Queen around! Taking over the MPOH stage on Saturday, February 8 at 7:30 PM. Doors will open at 6:30 PM. Tickets range from $30 to $50 and will increase by $5 on the day of the show, plus Eventbrite fees. Friends of the MPOH have access to tickets starting Monday, July 1 and the general public can purchase tickets starting Monday, July 15.