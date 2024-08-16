media release: Your donation scores you a ticket to ART House 360's FUNdraising Event “Dancing with the ARTS” on Friday, August 16, at Century School Park, 308 West Verona Avenue, Verona! You'll be treated to:

Inspiring guest speakers who'll ignite your heart!

Live Music and dancing with LATIN PRIDE ORQUESTA – get ready to groove under the summer sky!

Electric performances by Barrio Dance!

A sneak peek TOUR inside the future ART House 360 to see reno updates!

PLUS purchase delectable eats, treats and drinks from local food trucks and a portion of each dollar spent will generously be donated to AH360!

Round up your crew – friends, family, co-workers, the whole gang! This is a night for laughter, inspiration, and pure summer fun.

Become part of the legacy. Every donor will be recognized on our distinguished donor wall, forever etched as a champion of Verona's new multicultural arts haven.

By contributing to our $3 million goal, you help in creating more than a new artspace in Verona, you're part of a movement for greater wellbeing, connection, and artistic expression through the arts.

Head over to www.ARTHouse360.com or shoot us an email at thearthouse360@gmail.com to snag your tickets for you or your whole team or family!

more on the project:

The ART House 360 announced that in collaboration with the city of Verona it will receive a $250,000 state grant to help fund restoration and renovation of the historic schoolhouse on West Verona Avenue.

The Community Development Investment (CDI) Grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) will support the reinvention of the former New Century School into ART House 360, a nonprofit community hub for artistic expression and cultural exchange. The Verona Common Council has invested $750,000 in TIF funds for basic improvements to the City-owned 1917 landmark building, which Mayor Luke Diaz had determined to be blighted.

In combination with $250,000 proposed by former County Exec. Joe Parisi and approved by the Dane County Board, the WEDC grant brings the nonprofit’s fundraising total to over $1.5 million. ART House 360 has launched a $3 million capital campaign to both renovate the school and launch their mission to create access to the arts and greater wellness for more people in our community.

“I want to thank WEDC for taking this rare opportunity to join the City of Verona in supporting a one-of-a-kind destination artspace right here in our growing downtown,” said Mayor Luke Diaz. “Five generations of residents have attended the school and the community is eager for this historically significant building to be brought back to life after 3 years of vacancy. As Verona grows, it's essential that the City supports community spaces like the ART House 360. The ART House 360 is going to be wonderful for Dane County and beyond.”

“Dane County is home to a talented, dedicated and thriving arts community," said State Sen. Dianne Hesselbein. "We are proud to support their efforts to increase opportunities for artists and happy to see WEDC recognize the vital importance of the arts to our economy and civic life."

“Thank you WEDC for this investment in Verona and the arts," said State Rep. Mike Bare. "I'm grateful to all of the ART House 360 leaders for their vision and I'm proud to help them get this project closer to the finish line."

More than a new artspace in Verona, ART House 360° is a movement for greater wellbeing, connection, and artistic expression through the arts. We're breaking down barriers, making ART House 360° a place where the ARTS bring us all together, regardless of age, culture, or ability. But it doesn’t stop there. We cultivate a vibrant co-working environment that allows artists of all disciplines to thrive creatively and financially. Our 360° artistic ecosystem will bring the transformational superpowers of teaching artists directly to our community. Think families engaging in messy art projects, teens exploring theater and dance, musicians and visual artists exploring new works to be shared. Learn more at ARTHouse360.com.